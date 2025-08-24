Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Holdings Increased by In Depth Partners LLC

In Depth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares during the period. NU makes up about 5.9% of In Depth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NU by 2,069.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NU by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NU by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.9350 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

