Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 11,849 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 755.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 128,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 17,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,804.92. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,134 shares of company stock worth $99,681,446 in the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEAM stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

