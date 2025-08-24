ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $171.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.