In Depth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

In Depth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.6% of In Depth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

Zoetis stock opened at $156.3180 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

