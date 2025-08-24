APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,948 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.9550 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

