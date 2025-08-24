Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $1,722,584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI opened at $139.2960 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $184.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

