Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

About Kimberly-Clark



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

