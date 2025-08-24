Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.7790 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.