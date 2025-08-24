Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $221,790,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $445.7320 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

