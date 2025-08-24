Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 769,145 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

