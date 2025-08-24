Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Boosted by Bakala Capital LLC

Bakala Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.8% of Bakala Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

