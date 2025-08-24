United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $145,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $88.7140 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

