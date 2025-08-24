ICONIQ Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,235,000 after buying an additional 14,509,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $792,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

LRCX stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

