Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $6,766,059. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.2010 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

