iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Shares Sold by FWG Investments LLC.

FWG Investments LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of FWG Investments LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $258.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

