Ascent Group LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.2410 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.