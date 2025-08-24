MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $98,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 170.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after buying an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $143,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,757,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,430.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,411.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,275.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

