2,446 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.38 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

