Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 131205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $874,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,731.30. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 249.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,687.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 33.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

