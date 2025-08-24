MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $45,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,585,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE RTX opened at $156.2670 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.40. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.