Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,122,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,339,000 after purchasing an additional 237,648 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 103,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,169,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $206.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $209.23. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

