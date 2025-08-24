Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

