AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.5140 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $50,169.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,988.08. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

