Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) vs. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Financial Survey

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Treasure Global and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carvana 0 6 12 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Carvana has a consensus price target of $383.4706, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Carvana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Treasure Global.

This table compares Treasure Global and Carvana”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $1.47 million 3.14 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Carvana $13.67 billion 5.62 $210.00 million $3.99 89.52

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -99.73% -22.72% -21.33% Carvana 3.46% 40.57% 6.60%

Volatility & Risk

Treasure Global has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carvana beats Treasure Global on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company also operates auction sites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

