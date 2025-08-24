Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.5% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $206.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.73. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $209.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

