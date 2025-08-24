iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after buying an additional 323,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,519,000 after buying an additional 490,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SHY opened at $82.85 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2698 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

