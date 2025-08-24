CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Trading Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.86. 23,299,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 16,211,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

