Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $46,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 427,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.