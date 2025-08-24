Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $295.9920 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $301.29. The stock has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

