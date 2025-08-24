Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $458.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $465.63. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.