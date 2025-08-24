Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $96,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

