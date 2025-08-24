Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $692.6780 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $703.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.66. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 168.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $319.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

