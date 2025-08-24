Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $754.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $922.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.92.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

