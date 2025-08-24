Enbridge Inc $ENB Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,299,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.9450 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

