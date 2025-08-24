Mirova Sells 21 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mirova reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,019 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $536.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

