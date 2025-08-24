Dodge & Cox Has $9.25 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Dodge & Cox cut its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $105.9950 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

