Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $318.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.98 and its 200-day moving average is $290.58. The company has a market cap of $521.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $318.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

