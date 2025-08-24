Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $94,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,695,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

