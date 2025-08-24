Mirova Decreases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mirova decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.87. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

