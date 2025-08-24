Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $88,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

AJG stock opened at $302.8250 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $274.25 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.