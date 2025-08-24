Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.5860 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

