Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 123.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 749,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 413,868 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 109,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 6.6%

DAL stock opened at $61.6320 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

