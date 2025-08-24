Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1,611.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after acquiring an additional 883,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,825,000 after buying an additional 314,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $261.9980 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.95 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 11,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.29, for a total value of $2,852,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,095,049.86. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,470 shares of company stock worth $39,026,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

