Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $171.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.19.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

