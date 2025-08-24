Head to Head Review: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Logitech International has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 13.78% 30.81% 17.93% Vuzix -707.90% -113.11% -101.83%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $4.55 billion N/A $631.53 million $4.21 24.49 Vuzix $5.76 million 28.60 -$73.54 million ($0.51) -4.18

This table compares Logitech International and Vuzix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logitech International and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 0 6 5 1 2.58 Vuzix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Logitech International currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Given Logitech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Vuzix.

Summary

Logitech International beats Vuzix on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. It sells its products to a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers who resell to retailers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and other distributors. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, and others. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Vuzix

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines. It also provides certified ERP SaaS logistics solution to support hand-held mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing applications. It holds approximately 375 patents and patents pending and various IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. It sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.