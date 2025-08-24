Haverford Trust Co Has $952,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $606.1210 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.07 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

