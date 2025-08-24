Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Chubb by 391.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $277.3750 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

