iShares MBS ETF $MBB Holdings Trimmed by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

