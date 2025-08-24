JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Head to Head Review

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and Salzgitter”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $31.91 billion 0.25 $606.33 million $0.71 17.59 Salzgitter $10.83 billion 0.13 -$381.12 million ($0.86) -3.02

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 1.49% 2.78% 1.27% Salzgitter -4.45% -9.45% -4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JFE and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Salzgitter 3 1 0 1 1.80

Summary

JFE beats Salzgitter on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

(Get Free Report)

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

