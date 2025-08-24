Head-To-Head Review: Mayville Engineering (MEC) & Its Rivals

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mayville Engineering to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million $25.97 million 17.04 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.61 billion $330.08 million 32.25

Mayville Engineering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 47 525 1040 25 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mayville Engineering and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $20.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 42.65%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 32.24% 7.17%

Summary

Mayville Engineering rivals beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

